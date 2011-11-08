Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: 2020 standard can't run install prog can't find my devices

  1. Today, 10:09 AM #1
    Jimmac2
    Jimmac2 is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2021
    Posts
    1

    Default 2020 standard can't run install prog can't find my devices

    I have downloaded all 10 CD's entered the game code and my password. Game asked "what device do I wan't it on ?" (I have a PC and laptop registered, no options given) I pressed install and could go no further.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 11:29 AM #2
    chicagorandy's Avatar
    chicagorandy
    chicagorandy is online now Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2020
    Location
    Chicago, IL
    Posts
    236

    Default

    I take it you are in Europe?

    The 'device' it is seeking is which physical hard drive/M.2 SSD you want to use. Unless that is specified I would presume nothing will happen? I'm lead to believe those using the physical CD's version also need to keep Disk 1 handy to run the game?
    "Don't believe everything you see on the internet." - Abraham Lincoln
    HP Pavilion Desktop 590-p0056, [email protected], 16gb RAM, 1TB M.2 SSD, Nvidia GTX1650 4GB, 200 MBPS Xfinity internet, 31.5" curved monitor, Logitech yoke and throttle quadrant, TFRP rudder pedals, Grass Monkey Odyssey IR headset
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 11:44 AM #3
    tiger1962's Avatar
    tiger1962
    tiger1962 is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2005
    Location
    Halifax, West Yorkshire, UK
    Posts
    2,609

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Jimmac2 View Post
    I have downloaded all 10 CD's
    The disk version is supplied in a box. If you've downloaded them from some website, sorry but you're on your own.
    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. My FSX prog will not run after power outage
    By royhowarth188 in forum Newcomer Services
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 08-11-2011, 03:51 PM
  2. A prog that decodes MDL files?
    By rb211_7ab in forum FS2004
    Replies: 10
    Last Post: 03-26-2004, 03:39 PM
  3. Please help me understand the basic differnce and the basic struture of the prog
    By fscof_king_air in forum FS2004
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 02-03-2004, 02:14 AM
  4. What design prog is best?
    By deadraque in forum FS2004
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 08-14-2003, 04:40 PM
  5. I love ~ Blizzard Run ~ Blizzard Run ~ Blizzard Run ~ Blizzard Run ~ Blizzard Run ~ Blizzard Run ~
    By elcamino in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 11
    Last Post: 04-11-2002, 08:39 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules