Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Update Day

  1. Today, 09:58 AM #1
    daspinall's Avatar
    daspinall
    daspinall is online now Member
    Join Date
    Jan 1999
    Location
    United Kingdom
    Posts
    765
    Blog Entries
    9

    Default Update Day

    Today's the day the UK gets its long anticipated update!!!!!
    AMD Ryzen 9 3900X 3.79 GHz
    ASRock B550 Phantom Gaming 4 Motherboard
    4x8GB = 32GB DDR4 Vengeance LXP 2400MHz
    XFX RX 5600 XT Thicc III ULTRA-14GBPS 6GB Boost UP to 1750MHz GDDR6 3xDP
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:01 AM #2
    tiger1962's Avatar
    tiger1962
    tiger1962 is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2005
    Location
    Halifax, West Yorkshire, UK
    Posts
    2,608

    Default

    Sorry but No it isn't. See this announcement on the official forums:

    https://forums.flightsimulator.com/t...-update/353738

    "World Update 3: United Kingdom & Ireland

    We are hard at work on World Update 3 and it is looking great! This massive update contains new aerials, new DEM, over 70 POIs, 5 airports, two landing challenges, and will also introduce 5 brand-new photogrammetry cities for your enjoyment. Unfortunately, these new cities are causing a slight delay… it’s a new process and data source for us and the tools have to be updated for these cities to integrate seamlessly into the sim. The Bing Maps team is working hard to make this happen and the data provider, Bluesky, is helping as well. We believe that the remaining issues will be resolved within a few days so we are targeting the release one week later than originally planned. We apologize about the delay, but are convinced that it will be worth the wait … and that a full 3D London is a critical element of this release. Thank you for your patience."
    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. May day may day!!! Blue screen and no Win7
    By jcmmg in forum PC Hardware, Video And Audio Help
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 12-14-2010, 04:09 PM
  2. ~#~ Quick Check In ~ It's My B-Day T'day ~ A332 landing @ KIND ~#~
    By Rohan_Nair in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 13
    Last Post: 09-24-2010, 03:42 PM
  3. Veterans Day / Remembrance Day Salute
    By MikeM in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 16
    Last Post: 03-18-2005, 10:00 AM
  4. Any Day, is a Nice Day for a Flight . . . ..
    By Kingair315 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 10-08-2002, 11:55 AM
  5. This is getting worse day by day........
    By cirrus39 in forum FS2000
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 07-08-2002, 09:58 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules