Thread: Using Pause disengages the GPS for the remainder of the flight

Using Pause disengages the GPS for the remainder of the flight

    stevetag
    Using Pause disengages the GPS for the remainder of the flight

    I love MSFS 2020 and fly RNav when available however, every time I use pause and come back a few minutes later, my GPS and the AP are disengaged although both still on and, no matter what I do from that point on i.e. turn the AP off, change the CDI back to Vlock and then back to GPS - nothing will capture the GPS track again.

    Does anyone else experience this or is this my own special little issue with MSFS?
    tiger1962
    If this the Active Pause, no it's not just you. If go into the Keyboard assignments in the Controls settings, search for Pause and assign P to engage and disengage it. This is the old-style FSX pause.
    Tim Wright
    stevetag
    Perfect thanks Tiger
