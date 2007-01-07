Thread: MSFS2020 Windshield Rain Effects

Here are some shots showing off the realistic rain and dynamic moving weather effects in FS2020.
In this sequence our aircraft is lined up on the runway ready for takeoff. It's not raining on us at the start but in the distance ahead and slightly to the right on the runway is a dark rain shower.
The rain moves down the runway and rain begins hitting the windscreen as the overall visibility ahead on the runway and around us on the airport decreases.
The last 3 shots show us ending up in a torrential downpour as the shower passes overhead. This is typical of the convective (thunderstorm) RW weather being reported around the airport at the time.
[click for a larger view of these shots]
