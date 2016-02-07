Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: Mega Airport Zurich 2012 House on Runway 34

    Stewie
    Mega Airport Zurich 2012 House on Runway 34

    A picture of this dilemma has been attached. I'm hoping that there is a fellow FS2004 Simmer that has had this issue and was able to successfully resolve it. Unfortunately, I've searched google and found others that have experienced this issue, but no solution. Also, Aerosoft Forum has yielded no support. I have uninstalled and reinstalled the software, as well as, adjusting the scenery level to no avail. Not sure what else to do.

    Any support is greatly appreciated!

    Stewie
    Attached Thumbnails Attached Thumbnails Click image for larger version.  Name: LSZH House on Rwy 34.JPG  Views: 2  Size: 155.0 KB  ID: 224961  
