On the main page, there's a tab call Profile. In it, it lists the various statistics for the default pilot.

Why, oh why, are distances in meters and times in seconds???

is there something I don't know about, like "in real life, all pilots statistics are kept that way".

Or, is Asobo just too F*ing lazy to do conversions?????

I'll settle for distances in kilometers, vs miles because of the differnces in metric vs imperial.
But, time in SECONDS????? come on!!! there's no excuse except laziness for not doing the conversion.

Then the real kicker, before you go to the details page, flight time is listed in HOURS!!!! Proof, they know how and CAN DO to do the conversion!!!