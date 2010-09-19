Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: ATTN: Real pilots and Sim pilots alike. Check out this gauge!

  Today, 07:09 PM
    Cool ATTN: Real pilots and Sim pilots alike. Check out this gauge!

    https://www.rhotheta.com/products/rt_600

    I had no idea SAR, Coast Guard, etc had that capability in aircraft. In the product Info. PDF, this baby can scan a range from 118.00-470.00 MHz! And not just 123.5, 243.0 or SARSAT, but Lojack as well! LOL!

    Edit-

    It's operable to -30 degrees Celsius, -22 degrees Fahrenheit, so it may be limited in Alaska, North Dakota, etc during the very cold Winter. Here's a real world example. Tonight in North Pole (near Fairbanks), Alaska the temp will be -24 degrees Fahrenheit.
  Today, 08:12 PM
    Yep, CAP* has been using Rhothetas for 20 years, or so, so that the (relatively) new 406 MHz ELTs can be DF'ed, that is, the device can do direction finding on those ELTs, though not on the older 121.5 MHz version, which is why they push to get the new(er) version into aircraft. The U.S. hasn't required them because of the cost of retrofitting the fleet, but many people have updated and I believe that they are standard equipment in new aircraft.

    Of course it's expensive, but it often can be a lifesaver.

    _____________________________________________________________
    * Civil Air Patrol- for those not familiar, CAP does the vast majority of searching for downed aircraft within the U.S., and have since WWII. They also have a neat Cadet Program for youngsters.

