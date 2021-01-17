Thread: FS9, Logitech Throttle Quadrant, (Throttle) and (Prop) Dead Zone

FS9, Logitech Throttle Quadrant, (Throttle) and (Prop) Dead Zone
So I finally received my Logitech Throttle Quadrant today, after calibrating the Throttle, Prop, and Mixture Axis, the Throttle and Prop levers When set to Max (100%) on the Quadrant it doesn't quite reach (100%) in the sim. I've already calibrated the throttle quadrant am I my missing something?
When done through the built in Throttle, Prop, Lever on (CH-Product Yoke) it seems to work just fine, Wondering why the Logitech Quadrant isn't reaching 100% when levers are Maxed out?
Intel i7 2600 16GB RAM 4GB Nvidia GTX970....... Sim Platform FS2004-FSX
