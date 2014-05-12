A nice reminder for ME was watching this short cockpit-view video of two real-life RV aircraft doing some formation flying and a few take-off and landings. I had just finished a C152 sim flight from Meigs across Lake Michigan landing at South Michigan airport when I dropped by a Light Sport Aviation forum I haunt and watched the vid.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=emMg...ature=youtu.be

Makes me appreciate why in MSFS the air seems sometimes 'choppy' and 'bumpy' in the little Cessna. It's a tribute to how well the sim is seeking to replicate the real world.