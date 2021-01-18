I think I understand the issues with the LEDs not working on the quadrant. The MSFS link to the lights patch is dead on their site and there is some discussion as to who is at fault for them not working. However just yesterday after having the quadrant for about three weeks, without any LEDs, my APR light suddenly came on and stayed on. I no longer call this my "approach" button but will now call it my "appreciate" button as I now have one LED albeit on when not called for.