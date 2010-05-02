Thread: Game pad Z axis and rudder control

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Game pad Z axis and rudder control

    dogdish
    Game pad Z axis and rudder control

    Have not flown awhile because I've been caught up watching crazy world events unfold.

    Went to play MSFS 2020 and was greeted with update 1.12.13.0

    I'm using a X-Box 360 controller for Windows and went to apply some rudder with the Z Axis and rolled over and crashed. Seems the Z axis no longer works as a rudder control but now more like rudder trim. Rudder does not return to center when buttons are released.

    This is like Boeing quietly adding MCAS without telling pilots. Why did Asobo do this and what fixes it?
    tiger1962
    There are new sensitivity settings in the Controls window, you'll need to reset and/or reassign your rudder control and it's sensitivity. It's mentioned in the release notes: https://www.flightsimulator.com/rele...now-available/
