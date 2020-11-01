Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: Innsbruck Photoreal v2 Released

  1. Today, 01:05 AM #1
    HornetAircraft's Avatar
    HornetAircraft
    HornetAircraft is online now Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2016
    Location
    OH
    Posts
    231

    Default Innsbruck Photoreal v2 Released

    Hello All! After fighting with FSET for countless hours I have finally gotten Innsbruck Photoreal v2 completed. this new version includes Full Seasonal textures, Night textures, and full autogen. i've attached a screenshot below. let me know what you think!

    I'll be releasing it on flightsim.com once I can figure out how to upload it. to start it will be on the avsim library. just search Joshua Moore and it will pop up!
    Click image for larger version.  Name: innsbruck1.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 391.3 KB  ID: 224956Click image for larger version.  Name: innsbruck2.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 373.7 KB  ID: 224957Click image for larger version.  Name: innsbruck3.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 376.7 KB  ID: 224958Click image for larger version.  Name: innsbruck4.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 271.9 KB  ID: 224959
    Attached Thumbnails Attached Thumbnails Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr021.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 362.0 KB  ID: 224955  
    Last edited by HornetAircraft; Today at 01:09 AM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. New Innsbruck Photoreal and autogen for FS2004
    By HornetAircraft in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 13
    Last Post: 01-11-2020, 06:14 PM
  2. Photoreal Andorra for FSX Released - Version 1
    By ijt1945 in forum FSX
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 06-03-2010, 12:16 AM
  3. Photoreal Honolulu, Oahu Photoreal Scenery
    By flyboy208 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 9
    Last Post: 12-25-2006, 02:37 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules