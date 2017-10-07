Today I purchased a 2TB 970 EVO Plus SSD and cloned my old SSD to the new drive. I also deleted the Program Files and WindowsApps directories off the old drive after cloning to the new drive, as the hassle it was due to permissions in those directories and the steps I researched to get around this so I could delete these folders. I used Macrium Reflect to clone my old drive to the new drive. Now when I try to open FS (2020) I get a message saying:

This app can't open
Microsoft Flight Simulator can't open because it is offline. The Storage device might be missing or disconnected. See in Store

I purchased this game through the Windows store. Those 2 folders did transfer to the new drive during the clone process so that's why I did not see the need to still have them on the old drive, especially when the new drive has the same drive letter as my old drive had and my old drive I changed the drive letter to E and redirected my user folders to the old drive.