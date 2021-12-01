Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Do you people ever FLY with 2020??

  1. Today, 08:17 PM #1
    Rupert's Avatar
    Rupert
    Rupert is offline Top Gun
    Join Date
    Apr 2014
    Location
    Kentucky
    Posts
    5,186

    Default Do you people ever FLY with 2020??

    I own 2020 along with several "sims" such as FS9, FSX, P3D, etc. As soon as I fired 2020 up I realized I don't like the single screen only available on 2020. Why is there only a single screen available? Why does 2020 not use sim formatted controls that have been standard for at least twenty years. 2020 was designed as a XBox style toy. IMO IT WAS NEVER INTENDED TO BE AN ACTUAL SIM AS THE REST ARE!

    This afternoon since I'd already wasted my money, I thought hey, maybe I'll fly 2020 despite the fact it has only the one screen, IT MUST HAVE GOTTEN BETTER THAN I REMEMBERED. So I "fired it up!"

    I then received 19.6 GB of "UPDATES!!! If I had chosen to spend my last summer building this toy, I could have been a Beta tester, but I didn't want to waste my time. IT SEEMS WE ALL ARE NOW "CHARLIE" TESTERS FOR THIS PRETEEN GAMER TOY!!

    And how important were these updates? One that especially caught my eye was special recognition on aircraft for Alpha and Beta testers!!?? Aren't we all just "Charlie Testers" who wasted our money buying this thumb operated toy!

    Sadly, Rupert
    i9-9900K CPU currently running 5gig + -, 64GB DDR4 3200, Kraken 289mm Water cooler, AMD 5700XT Direct12 video card, 1 TB SSD & 480GB SSD.

    Being an old chopper guy I usually fly low and slow using either FSX, 2020, or P3Dv5, all with a ton of ORBX scenery .
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:28 PM #2
    g7rta's Avatar
    g7rta
    g7rta is offline Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Bradford, West Yorkshire. UK
    Posts
    884

    Default

    Do you mean by “it only has one screen” that there is no multi-monitor support?
    I agree this should be there, although they have said it will support multiple screens later (soon?)
    In the mean time, you can run it in windowed mode & drag the screen across multiple monitors. Not ideal because the image can appear a bit stretched, but it still works .
    I did it thus way for months (now using VR though)

    Regards
    Steve
    Intel I9-10900K - Gigabyte Z490 Vision G - 64Gb DDR4 - Gigabyte RTX2080ti - 3x 43” Panasonic 4k TVs
    Corsair HXi series 1000W 80+ Platinum PSU - 1x500gb & 1x1TB M.2 SSDs
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 09:57 PM #3
    cobalt
    cobalt is online now Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Posts
    188

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Rupert View Post
    I own 2020 along with several "sims" such as FS9, FSX, P3D, etc. As soon as I fired 2020 up I realized I don't like the single screen only available on 2020. Why is there only a single screen available? Why does 2020 not use sim formatted controls that have been standard for at least twenty years. 2020 was designed as a XBox style toy. IMO IT WAS NEVER INTENDED TO BE AN ACTUAL SIM AS THE REST ARE!

    This afternoon since I'd already wasted my money, I thought hey, maybe I'll fly 2020 despite the fact it has only the one screen, IT MUST HAVE GOTTEN BETTER THAN I REMEMBERED. So I "fired it up!"

    I then received 19.6 GB of "UPDATES!!! If I had chosen to spend my last summer building this toy, I could have been a Beta tester, but I didn't want to waste my time. IT SEEMS WE ALL ARE NOW "CHARLIE" TESTERS FOR THIS PRETEEN GAMER TOY!!

    And how important were these updates? One that especially caught my eye was special recognition on aircraft for Alpha and Beta testers!!?? Aren't we all just "Charlie Testers" who wasted our money buying this thumb operated toy!

    Sadly, Rupert
    Sigh -- just when I thought the ranters and ravers with their UPPER-CASE and BOLDFACE tirades had disappeared, or at least had gone into hibernation. How naive I was!
    Yes, many of us do actually fly MSFS, and have a ball doing it. I just completed a fantastic two-week trip across the USA in a Cub -- and to think I did it in a TOY!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 10:38 PM #4
    djfierce
    djfierce is online now Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2008
    Location
    USA
    Posts
    314

    Default

    I fly with it daily, and find it so engaging.

    That said, it's truly unlike previous versions, and in that, I understand some of your frustrations.

    I'm not all that fond on of the ATC, access to maps that provide information like navaids and their frequencies, etc.

    It's just....different, but the more I experiment, the more I start to get the hang of it.

    Don't give up on it yet despite it's flaws, which per it's relatively young age, I hope they will address as time goes on.
    - James

    Intel i7-10700F 2.9 gigahertz - 16GB Memory DDR4 3000 megahertz - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super 8GB - 480GB SSD + 1TB HDD - Windows 10
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. How do you do replay in MSFS 2020?? I like to see my self fly and land!!!
    By ccole in forum Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
    Replies: 8
    Last Post: 01-12-2021, 11:12 AM
  2. Do you ever complete a flight that you plan/do?
    By RRN1988 in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 21
    Last Post: 03-13-2010, 04:35 AM
  3. What do you like to fly? Where do you like to fly? How do you like to fly?
    By Killebrew in forum FS2004
    Replies: 31
    Last Post: 11-26-2003, 03:35 PM
  4. How do you guys get people to fly with you?
    By positiveg in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 28
    Last Post: 09-22-2003, 12:03 PM
  5. Why doesn't Microsoft ever put their flight simulator games on Playstation 2? And do you think they ever will?
    By rtballer33 in forum FS2002
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 01-02-2002, 05:27 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules