Thread: Do you people ever FLY with 2020??

I own 2020 along with several "sims" such as FS9, FSX, P3D, etc. As soon as I fired 2020 up I realized I don't like the single screen only available on 2020. Why is there only a single screen available? Why does 2020 not use sim formatted controls that have been standard for at least twenty years. 2020 was designed as a XBox style toy. IMO IT WAS NEVER INTENDED TO BE AN ACTUAL SIM AS THE REST ARE!



This afternoon since I'd already wasted my money, I thought hey, maybe I'll fly 2020 despite the fact it has only the one screen, IT MUST HAVE GOTTEN BETTER THAN I REMEMBERED. So I "fired it up!"



I then received 19.6 GB of "UPDATES!!! If I had chosen to spend my last summer building this toy, I could have been a Beta tester, but I didn't want to waste my time. IT SEEMS WE ALL ARE NOW "CHARLIE" TESTERS FOR THIS PRETEEN GAMER TOY!!



And how important were these updates? One that especially caught my eye was special recognition on aircraft for Alpha and Beta testers!!?? Aren't we all just "Charlie Testers" who wasted our money buying this thumb operated toy!



Sadly, Rupert