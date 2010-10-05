Thread: A Stormy Takeoff From KIAH

Here are some shots of an American Airlines A320 taking off from George Bush Intercontinental Airport (KIAH) in Houston, Texas this morning using the RW weather reported as: Visibility 1/4 mile in fog and mist, ceiling obscured with thunderstorms in the area.
Turning onto fog shrouded Runway 15L for takeoff.
Cleared for takeoff.
As we accelerate down the runway right at rotate there's a blinding lightening flash directly ahead of us that lights up the whole cockpit.
We're o.k. - positive rate - gear up!
Climbing out into IMC.
Starting to get above it.
But not out of the woods yet - more cloud to cloud lightening just off the right wing.
Turning on course on the ND. Looks like clearing ahead.
Leaving the bad stuff below.
