Thread: A Stormy Takeoff From KIAH

  Today, 05:17 PM #1
    BillD22's Avatar
    BillD22
    Default A Stormy Takeoff From KIAH

    Here are some shots of an American Airlines A320 taking off from George Bush Intercontinental Airport (KIAH) in Houston, Texas this morning using the RW weather reported as: Visibility 1/4 mile in fog and mist, ceiling obscured with thunderstorms in the area.

    Turning onto fog shrouded Runway 15L for takeoff.
    Click image for larger version.  Name: H1.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 141.7 KB  ID: 224945

    Cleared for takeoff.
    Click image for larger version.  Name: H2.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 168.6 KB  ID: 224946

    As we accelerate down the runway right at rotate there's a blinding lightening flash directly ahead of us that lights up the whole cockpit.
    Click image for larger version.  Name: H3.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 190.2 KB  ID: 224947

    We're o.k. - positive rate - gear up!
    Click image for larger version.  Name: H4.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 152.0 KB  ID: 224948

    Climbing out into IMC.
    Click image for larger version.  Name: H5.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 91.9 KB  ID: 224949

    Click image for larger version.  Name: H6.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 71.9 KB  ID: 224950

    Starting to get above it.
    Click image for larger version.  Name: H7.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 115.3 KB  ID: 224951

    But not out of the woods yet - more cloud to cloud lightening just off the right wing.
    Click image for larger version.  Name: H8.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 113.9 KB  ID: 224952

    Turning on course on the ND. Looks like clearing ahead.
    Click image for larger version.  Name: H9.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 210.3 KB  ID: 224953

    Leaving the bad stuff below.
    Click image for larger version.  Name: H10.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 113.3 KB  ID: 224954
  Today, 06:02 PM #2
    djfierce
    Looks great Bill! Those clouds are amazing.

    I need to spend more time understanding this bird, particularly in learning the FMS and basic flight dynamics. Just feels rather slow to respond to input from the joystick. As of now it's beautiful, but frustrating.
    - James

  Today, 06:08 PM #3
    darrenvox's Avatar
    darrenvox
    nice stuff
