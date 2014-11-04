Hi!
I'm running a HP Reverb G1 and I have a problem with the graphics settings. Objects are not drawn until you get quite close to them. That means I have problem spotting airfields since they just look like some messy blobs. I have tried to adjust the parameters and while the quality of everything looks better, that only happens in close to me.
It doesn't seem to affect objects far away.
Both in X-Plane and DCS I can adjust this.
BTW in VR the difference in graphics compared to X-Plane isn't that great. It depends more on where you fly.
Since I fly GA aircraft they both have problems on low altitude. Highways in both sims looks ... , there's room for improvement.

So do anyone have an idea of how to increase the distance where objects are drawn?