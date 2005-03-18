Thread: Private Jet Flight to Cancun

We're back in the Longitude for today's flight from Miami across the Gulf of Mexico to Cancun. Weather for the flight was about as good as it gets, so let's get going!
Heading out to runway 26L for departure on this warm afternoon in Miami
Rocketing into the sky over Miami
The Longitude climbs so fast, we're already passing 18,000 feet over the Homestead area
Nearing the top of our climb over the Florida Keys
Leveling off at FL430 as we pass over Key West
Cruising over the Gulf of Mexico with Cuba off our left wing. What's interesting about this flight is even though much of it is over a large body of water, there is almost no point where you're not able to see land
The beautiful beaches of Mexico coming into view as we descend into Cancun
We misjudged the top of descent, so we had to make a quick u-turn for about ten miles in order to lose some altitude
We made it to the correct approach altitude just as we crossed the coastline
Fully configured, nearing REF speed and ready to give these passengers a smooth landing into Cancun
We had to do a little offroading in order to get it here, but we arrived on the GA ramp just in time to catch the sunset!
That's all for now! I have a flight back to the US planned which I probably won't post, but for my next trip I may stretch the legs of the Longitude a bit and take it to Europe. Stay tuned!
