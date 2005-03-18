Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: Private Jet Flight to Cancun

  1. Today, 12:22 PM #1
    engine70
    engine70 is online now Member
    Join Date
    Jun 2011
    Posts
    107

    Default Private Jet Flight to Cancun

    We're back in the Longitude for today's flight from Miami across the Gulf of Mexico to Cancun. Weather for the flight was about as good as it gets, so let's get going!

    Click image for larger version.  Name: MIACUN_1.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 432.3 KB  ID: 224930

    Heading out to runway 26L for departure on this warm afternoon in Miami


    Click image for larger version.  Name: MIACUN_2.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 464.4 KB  ID: 224931

    Rocketing into the sky over Miami


    Click image for larger version.  Name: MIACUN_3.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 472.1 KB  ID: 224932

    The Longitude climbs so fast, we're already passing 18,000 feet over the Homestead area


    Click image for larger version.  Name: MIACUN_4.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 323.3 KB  ID: 224933

    Nearing the top of our climb over the Florida Keys


    Click image for larger version.  Name: MIACUN_5.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 275.7 KB  ID: 224934

    Leveling off at FL430 as we pass over Key West


    Click image for larger version.  Name: MIACUN_6.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 293.9 KB  ID: 224935

    Cruising over the Gulf of Mexico with Cuba off our left wing. What's interesting about this flight is even though much of it is over a large body of water, there is almost no point where you're not able to see land


    Click image for larger version.  Name: MIACUN_7.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 173.6 KB  ID: 224936

    The beautiful beaches of Mexico coming into view as we descend into Cancun


    Click image for larger version.  Name: MIACUN_8.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 151.5 KB  ID: 224937

    We misjudged the top of descent, so we had to make a quick u-turn for about ten miles in order to lose some altitude


    Click image for larger version.  Name: MIACUN_9.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 414.7 KB  ID: 224938

    We made it to the correct approach altitude just as we crossed the coastline


    Click image for larger version.  Name: MIACUN_10.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 450.7 KB  ID: 224939

    Fully configured, nearing REF speed and ready to give these passengers a smooth landing into Cancun


    Click image for larger version.  Name: MIACUN_11.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 473.8 KB  ID: 224940

    We had to do a little offroading in order to get it here, but we arrived on the GA ramp just in time to catch the sunset!

    That's all for now! I have a flight back to the US planned which I probably won't post, but for my next trip I may stretch the legs of the Longitude a bit and take it to Europe. Stay tuned!
    Ryzen 5 3600X | RTX 2060 | 32 GB 3200 G.Skill RAM | 1TB Crucial P1 NVMe M.2 SSD
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:48 PM #2
    JohnnyJohnJohn's Avatar
    JohnnyJohnJohn
    JohnnyJohnJohn is offline Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2020
    Posts
    403

    Default

    Nice! Ready for some Island drinks!
    Thermaltake Ryzen Gen 9 3900x 12 cores, 4.6 ghz 32 gig of Ram, Liquid Cooled Everything.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 01:04 PM #3
    NMLW's Avatar
    NMLW
    NMLW is offline Top Gun
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Albuquerque, NM, USA.
    Posts
    17,392

    Default

    Fine captures of the Longitude on your flight to Cancun Chris. Nice descriptions as well.
    Larry
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 01:32 PM #4
    engine70
    engine70 is online now Member
    Join Date
    Jun 2011
    Posts
    107

    Default

    Thank you!
    Ryzen 5 3600X | RTX 2060 | 32 GB 3200 G.Skill RAM | 1TB Crucial P1 NVMe M.2 SSD
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 01:35 PM #5
    DAVIDSTRAKA's Avatar
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    DAVIDSTRAKA is online now Top Gun
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Michigan - USA
    Posts
    5,269
    Blog Entries
    4

    Default

    Off roading? Great shots!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Fs2004: My private helicopter to my private beach house...!!!
    By kmco757 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 03-18-2005, 09:23 AM
  2. Wanted , private jet , business jet , money ready
    By CentenaryMan in forum FS2002
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 09-12-2002, 09:30 PM
  3. A decent private jet??
    By AlindyFS in forum FS2002
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 07-02-2002, 06:48 PM
  4. Opinion: Fav Business/Private Jet?
    By rossgellar in forum FS2002
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 02-07-2002, 02:59 PM
  5. Private Jet?
    By BinklesNZ in forum FS2002
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 01-27-2002, 06:39 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules