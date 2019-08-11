Hi
I am really stuck now trying to just figure out what do i need to do make aircraft convertible by FS Traffic - FS Traffice (version 1.05) has a traffic convertor, but for every aircraft i have attempted to convert, i get errors saying it cant be done. I have so far only been abl to convert the stock aircraft that came with FSTraffic.

i have tried aircraft i downloaded in flightsim.com and aircraft that come with addons like Airport 2000 and various other addons. Nothing has worked.

My question is what exactly do i need to do ensure i am able convert aircraft, is there some special file?