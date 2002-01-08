Hi all,

I`m planning to leave FSX and jump onto P3Dv4.5
V5 is not possible because my present pc cannot handle them.

I have 3 SSD´s in my pc: 250GB for Win10/64, 500GB for FSX, 500GB free for V4.5

Do I have the freedom to install 4.5 where I would to have them, or does he install where he it want, like on C: drive??

Tks for any answer

Peter