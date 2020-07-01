Thread: DG-808S Glider now available

Results 1 to 1 of 1

    DG-808S Glider now available

    The FSX default DG-808S glider is now available from the Touching Cloud website: https://msfs.touching.cloud/
    The FSX default Air Creation 582SL is also available, along with the Kinetic Assistant app for gliders/carrier ops and the MSFS Legacy Importer tool - the best way of porting over compatible aircraft from FSX to MSFS.
    NOTE: Read the installation instructions carefully on the website before attempting to install the DG-808S or the 582SL!
