Thread: DG-808S Glider now available

DG-808S Glider now available
The FSX default DG-808S glider is now available from the Touching Cloud website: https://msfs.touching.cloud/
The FSX default Air Creation 582SL is also available, along with the Kinetic Assistant app for gliders/carrier ops and the MSFS Legacy Importer tool - the best way of porting over compatible aircraft from FSX to MSFS.
NOTE: Read the installation instructions carefully on the website before attempting to install the DG-808S or the 582SL!
