Thread: No power on A2A C172 add on

  Today, 05:18 AM #1
    RJMeinderts
    Exclamation No power on A2A C172 add on

    For some reason my recently bought A2A C172 add on opens without power.
    At best, the engine makes a few gargle sounds before it dies.

    Troubleshooting performed:
    I have tried restarting the engine, using the appropriate checklists but without any success.
    CTRL+E doesn't do anything either.
    I have removed and reinstalled the add on several times but that didn't work either.
    Contacting A2A customer services is nightmare.

    So....can anyone please help me get my aircraft back to life again?
    Thanks a million for the golden tip
  Today, 09:52 AM #2
    mrzippy's Avatar
    mrzippy
    Fuel valve on? Engine primed? Mixture set correctly?
