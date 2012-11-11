Beechcraft King Air - pushback and reverse thrust
I am trying to learn how to fly this lovely aircraft. I have no problems powering up the engines etc etc but when I am ready to depart the parking spot I choose at AeroPelican airport there is only one direction I can go and that is REVERSE as there is a building in front of the aircraft.
Firstly I cannot work out how to call for a pushback tug. I have the ATC window open and there is an option GROUND SERVICES but when I select it there is nothing.
I then considered applying reverse thrust (yes I know not a good thing) but pulling the Power levers back fully and/or pulling the RPM levers back fully (do these levels adjust pitch?) and then applying some power only makes the aircraft go forward.
How are both achieved?
Thanks
Gigabyte Z390 UD m/b CPU: Intel Core i7-9700K 3.60 Ghz
Memory: Dual 16Gb DDR4 2666 ram
Video - NVidia RTX2060 OC 6GB
Operating System: Windows 10 64bit Home
