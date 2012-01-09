Hi
i have installed Airport 2000 vol2 for fs2000 in windows 10 and although all the airports load and look right, none of the boeing or irbus airliners will work - they all just bring up the error message "visual model could not be displayed" - why would this be happenign and how can i fix it.
oddly, the MD-83 and King Air Business do work

could any one be able to help me with this issue, as i stop mes being able to play almost all teh adventures