Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: FedEx Portland, OR to SAWYER INTL AIRPORT (MARQUETTE, MI) SAW

  1. Today, 08:53 PM #1
    DAVIDSTRAKA's Avatar
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    DAVIDSTRAKA is offline Top Gun
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Michigan - USA
    Posts
    5,255
    Blog Entries
    4

    Default FedEx Portland, OR to SAWYER INTL AIRPORT (MARQUETTE, MI) SAW

    Heavy time

    PART 1

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr000.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 190.3 KB  ID: 224883

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr001.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 176.8 KB  ID: 224884

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr002.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 160.2 KB  ID: 224885

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr003.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 144.3 KB  ID: 224886

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr004.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 217.8 KB  ID: 224887

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr005.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 160.4 KB  ID: 224888

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr006.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 140.4 KB  ID: 224889

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr007.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 140.9 KB  ID: 224890

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr008.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 134.9 KB  ID: 224891

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr009.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 108.8 KB  ID: 224892

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr010.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 96.4 KB  ID: 224893

    Please see PART 2
    Last edited by DAVIDSTRAKA; Today at 08:58 PM.
    Senior Rookie Bragware: FSX Gold - Acceleration | HP Omen Obelisk Desktop | Intel Core i7 3.2 Ghz |16GB | NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 | 1TB HD | 256 GB SSD (Gaming Computer)

    REX Worldwide Airports HD
    AS16 + ASCA
    ORBX Global BASE
    ORBX Freeware Airports
    ORBX HD Trees

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:57 PM #2
    darrenvox's Avatar
    darrenvox
    darrenvox is offline Top Gun
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    CYXU
    Posts
    5,897

    Default

    nice stuff
    WJA221, BFL0200, ASA2703
    http://www.darrensfs9site.weebly.com
    http://darrensflightsimblog.blogspot.com/
    https://discord.gg/6d5V7Qu << <<<fs9 discord
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 09:05 PM #3
    DAVIDSTRAKA's Avatar
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    DAVIDSTRAKA is offline Top Gun
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Michigan - USA
    Posts
    5,255
    Blog Entries
    4

    Default

    part 2

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr011.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 82.2 KB  ID: 224894

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr012.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 252.5 KB  ID: 224895

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr013.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 50.8 KB  ID: 224896

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr014.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 45.4 KB  ID: 224897

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr015.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 109.9 KB  ID: 224898

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr016.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 141.3 KB  ID: 224899

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr017.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 256.9 KB  ID: 224900

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr018.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 270.6 KB  ID: 224901

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr019.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 98.7 KB  ID: 224902

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr020.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 103.7 KB  ID: 224903

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr021.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 88.5 KB  ID: 224904
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 09:06 PM #4
    DAVIDSTRAKA's Avatar
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    DAVIDSTRAKA is offline Top Gun
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Michigan - USA
    Posts
    5,255
    Blog Entries
    4

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by darrenvox View Post
    nice stuff
    Thank you much!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. KSAW Marquette, MI to KMIA Miami, FL
    By DAVIDSTRAKA in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 14
    Last Post: 11-03-2020, 02:48 PM
  2. KSAW Marquette, MI to KPLN Pellston, MI Around the USA Flights Continued
    By eric5150 in forum MSFS Flight Videos
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 10-26-2020, 10:17 PM
  3. KIWD Ironwood, MI to KSAW Marquette, MI Around the USA Flights Continued
    By eric5150 in forum MSFS Flight Videos
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 10-21-2020, 10:37 PM
  4. Portland Intl (KPDX) to Portland-Hillsboro (KHIO) in SU-26 in FSX Accel
    By napamule2 in forum MSFS Flight Videos
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 11-13-2016, 11:41 AM
  5. FedEx, FedEx, and Mo' FedEx!
    By fxsttcb in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 14
    Last Post: 05-26-2012, 11:14 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules