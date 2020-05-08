Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: Jacksonville, FL (KJAX) to Corpus Christi, TX (KCRP) Almost to Minimums Approach!

  1. Today, 04:53 PM #1
    DAVIDSTRAKA's Avatar
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    DAVIDSTRAKA is online now Top Gun
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Michigan - USA
    Posts
    5,251
    Blog Entries
    4

    Default Jacksonville, FL (KJAX) to Corpus Christi, TX (KCRP) Almost to Minimums Approach!

    3 miles vis at KCRP and 500 overcast! Love it

    PART 1

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr000.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 168.2 KB  ID: 224868

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr001.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 178.6 KB  ID: 224869

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr002.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 194.9 KB  ID: 224870

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr003.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 210.7 KB  ID: 224871

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr004.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 216.5 KB  ID: 224872

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr005.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 91.9 KB  ID: 224873

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr006.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 95.7 KB  ID: 224874

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr007.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 72.9 KB  ID: 224875

    Please see PART 2
    Senior Rookie Bragware: FSX Gold - Acceleration | HP Omen Obelisk Desktop | Intel Core i7 3.2 Ghz |16GB | NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 | 1TB HD | 256 GB SSD (Gaming Computer)

    REX Worldwide Airports HD
    AS16 + ASCA
    ORBX Global BASE
    ORBX Freeware Airports
    ORBX HD Trees

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 04:55 PM #2
    DAVIDSTRAKA's Avatar
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    DAVIDSTRAKA is online now Top Gun
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Michigan - USA
    Posts
    5,251
    Blog Entries
    4

    Default

    PART 2

    We are talking soup

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr008.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 26.9 KB  ID: 224876

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr009.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 43.7 KB  ID: 224877

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr010.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 176.8 KB  ID: 224878

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr011.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 187.8 KB  ID: 224879

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr012.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 151.5 KB  ID: 224880

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr013.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 142.4 KB  ID: 224881

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr014.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 141.7 KB  ID: 224882
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 05:43 PM #3
    BillD22's Avatar
    BillD22
    BillD22 is online now Senior Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2009
    Location
    Georgia
    Posts
    1,774

    Default

    Nice job on that approach David. I like the weather, the Jax to Corpus fight routing, and especially the Delta Connection CRJ - one of my favorites. An unbeatable combination
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 05:48 PM #4
    DAVIDSTRAKA's Avatar
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    DAVIDSTRAKA is online now Top Gun
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Michigan - USA
    Posts
    5,251
    Blog Entries
    4

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by BillD22 View Post
    Nice job on that approach David. I like the weather, the Jax to Corpus fight routing, and especially the Delta Connection CRJ - one of my favorites. An unbeatable combination
    Thank you kindly!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 07:21 PM #5
    NMLW's Avatar
    NMLW
    NMLW is offline Top Gun
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Albuquerque, NM, USA.
    Posts
    17,386

    Default

    Great approach pics. and a good flight overall David.
    Larry
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. TDS B722-JT8D-9. Lubbuck, TX to Jacksonville, FL
    By DAVIDSTRAKA in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 17
    Last Post: 08-05-2020, 10:15 PM
  2. Some flying in Corpus Christi, TX - CT4E
    By SD_BFU in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 9
    Last Post: 12-30-2008, 06:19 PM
  3. Next flight preview: Corpus Christi, Tile Proxy
    By Ragtopjohnny in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 21
    Last Post: 08-17-2008, 11:00 PM
  4. Anyone from or near Corpus Christi
    By anscad2 in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 05-31-2003, 09:28 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules