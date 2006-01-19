Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Hiding unwanted aircraft

  1. Today, 11:32 AM #1
    pops52's Avatar
    pops52
    pops52 is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2020
    Location
    Cleveland, OH
    Posts
    11

    Default Hiding unwanted aircraft

    Is there a way to hide unwanted airplanes in the scrolling selection menu? I only fly a few of them and thought it would be nice not to have to scroll through all the unwanted ones.
    I-7 [email protected], MPG 2390 MB, 32 Gig ram, Dark Rock Pro fan, 1-TB SSD, 4-TB rotating drive, RTX 2070 Super, LG 34" curved monitor, Honeycomb Yoke and Throttle quadrant, Windows 10.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 11:41 AM #2
    tiger1962's Avatar
    tiger1962
    tiger1962 is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2005
    Location
    Halifax, West Yorkshire, UK
    Posts
    2,593

    Default

    The only way I can think of would be to move the actual aircraft folders into a backup folder, e.g:
    In the Official\OneStore folder, create a new folder named _Backup (the underscore keeps that folder at the top of the list).
    Move your unwanted aircraft folders into the _Backup folder.
    If you want them back again, move them into the main OneStore folder.
    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Window "hiding" problem in FS9
    By KMLI45 in forum FS2004
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 01-19-2006, 10:36 AM
  2. Well it's been in hiding long enough...
    By Mike_SGA in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 39
    Last Post: 03-18-2005, 09:35 AM
  3. Madonna hiding at the Aloha Village Resort.
    By Alcatraz in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 08-16-2003, 10:14 AM
  4. Hiding the pilot models inside the aircrafts
    By supralight in forum FS2002
    Replies: 10
    Last Post: 12-11-2002, 07:22 AM
  5. Where is all my memory hiding ?!!
    By kc10 in forum FS2002
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 10-25-2002, 06:38 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules