Thread: Hiding unwanted aircraft

The only way I can think of would be to move the actual aircraft folders into a backup folder, e.g:
In the Official\OneStore folder, create a new folder named _Backup (the underscore keeps that folder at the top of the list).
Move your unwanted aircraft folders into the _Backup folder.
If you want them back again, move them into the main OneStore folder.
