Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: A Visit to the Rock

  1. Today, 11:29 AM #1
    BillD22's Avatar
    BillD22
    BillD22 is online now Senior Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2009
    Location
    Georgia
    Posts
    1,772

    Default A Visit to the Rock

    In this series we do a flyby of the famous Rock of Gibraltar at the entrance to the Mediterranean Sea to check out the FS2020 scenery.

    One thing that's missing here is the shipping traffic through this area which is one of the busiest shipping areas in the world. Our FS2020 AI ship & ferry traffic is set to 100% so an empty sea seems to indicate there's still some development work to do here.

    Our Navy P3C Orion from Patrol Squadron 62 (VP-62) takes off from Rota Naval Station (LERT) in Southwestern Spain. The harbor entrance to the ancient seaport of Cadiz is visible in the upper right.
    Click image for larger version.  Name: R1.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 279.4 KB  ID: 224851

    Enroute on the very short cruise segment down to the Mediterranean Sea entrance.
    Click image for larger version.  Name: R2.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 252.1 KB  ID: 224852

    Letting down from cruise with the entrance to the Strait of Gibraltar in the distance. The coast of Spain in Europe is on the left and Morocco in Africa on the right.
    Click image for larger version.  Name: R3.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 180.6 KB  ID: 224853

    Heading down the middle of the Strait. At its narrowest point the distance between Spain and Morocco is only 8 miles.
    Click image for larger version.  Name: R4.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 153.8 KB  ID: 224854

    Inside the strait the distinctive profile of Gibraltar comes into view.
    Click image for larger version.  Name: R5.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 228.8 KB  ID: 224855

    Turning inbound for our flyby
    Click image for larger version.  Name: R6.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 257.1 KB  ID: 224856

    Click image for larger version.  Name: R7.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 193.1 KB  ID: 224857

    The aptly named "Rock."
    Click image for larger version.  Name: R8.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 321.1 KB  ID: 224858

    Outbound for our return to Rota.
    Click image for larger version.  Name: R9.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 195.0 KB  ID: 224859

    On the way home we pass Cape Trafalgar - scene of the famous 1805 naval battle in which British Admiral Nelson defeated Napoleon's combined French and Spanish fleets.
    Click image for larger version.  Name: R10.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 293.4 KB  ID: 224860
    Last edited by BillD22; Today at 12:18 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 11:57 AM #2
    DAVIDSTRAKA's Avatar
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    DAVIDSTRAKA is online now Top Gun
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Michigan - USA
    Posts
    5,247
    Blog Entries
    4

    Default

    Very nice indeed. Shame about lack of sea traffic.
    Senior Rookie Bragware: FSX Gold - Acceleration | HP Omen Obelisk Desktop | Intel Core i7 3.2 Ghz |16GB | NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 | 1TB HD | 256 GB SSD (Gaming Computer)

    REX Worldwide Airports HD
    AS16 + ASCA
    ORBX Global BASE
    ORBX Freeware Airports
    ORBX HD Trees

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Uluru (Ayers Rock) First visit in our Australia Tour [FS2004]
    By Garciamk3g in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 06-17-2018, 12:03 PM
  2. From Black Rock to Lime Rock
    By okdaley in forum MSFS Flight Videos
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 12-27-2017, 05:21 PM
  3. Rock of Gibraltar
    By Rockcliffe in forum FS2002
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 05-29-2003, 01:31 PM
  4. -=(*)=- A visit to Mustang Landing -=(*)=- 25 Photos of the visit -=(*)=-
    By elcamino in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 09-10-2002, 12:23 AM
  5. ILS APR Mode, Boeings drop like a rock
    By kjm0817 in forum FS2002
    Replies: 14
    Last Post: 03-05-2002, 01:03 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules