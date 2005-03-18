Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Missing Wings on B727-200

  Today, 11:26 AM #1
    ac103010
    Missing Wings on B727-200

    Having a love for the B727-200 I found this TDS based aircraft. It all seems to be there, including an extensive texture file, but when I try to fly it this is what I get. Also, some of the panel functions don't work although the panel works fine in another 727.

    The issue I have is that I can't find anyone to ask about it. The aircraft is a repaint of the TDS model and the creator was Luis Castro. Does anyone know how I can contact him?


    Many thanks.

    Allan
  Today, 11:40 AM #2
    mrzippy
    mrzippy

    Do other TDS 727-200 textures show and fly OK in your Sim? Maybe compare the titles= between the woking one and this one that has wings missing. I'm thinking something in the aircraft.cfg for that repaint isn't right!
  Today, 01:17 PM #3
    il88pp

    open the texture folder for it and compare the contents of the texture.cfg flie in it with a teture.cfg file in a texture folder for that 727 that does work.
    If there is a difference, rename the non-working texture.cfg file to texture-file-orig.cfg
    Then copy the working texture.cfg file to the non-working texture folder.

    (If there is no texture.cfg file at all in the non-working folder then copy the working texture.cfg file to the non-working texture folder as well of course.)



    If that does not work, check if that texture is perhaps for a different version of the aircraft. a fs2004 instead of fsx version for example.
