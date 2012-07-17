Hi.

I'm trying to instal some decent panels for the B727-200. In my opinion the most beautiful aircraft ever to grace our skies. However, it's an old aircraft and so the panels for it are also old, FS2004 being the latest I can find. The result is they mostly use gauges that are from FS98 and FS2002 and won't work in FSX. Are there any replacement gauges for these?

Thanks.

Allan