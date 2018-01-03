Thread: FSXSE AND Nvidia Inspector in the Modern Age?

Results 1 to 2 of 2

    Bigfish
    Jan 2021
    FSXSE AND Nvidia Inspector in the Modern Age?

    I've received much help in another thread to get my ancient Win 7 FSX-boxed sim refurbished and running like never before with the Steam edition. With an i9-10900k oc'd at 5.2 Ghz it doesn't half go. Everything to Ultra, unfeasible frame-rates, no stutters or shimmering effects!
    With its previous incarnation I used Nvidia Inspector to tweak all sorts of graphics settings, anti-aliasing and so on.
    Most of the posts about NVI on this and other forums fade out around 2015 or so.
    I was wondering whether in the modern age anyone bothers with Nvidia Inspector, or if with today's CPUs and GPUs you can just leave them at stock settings?
    Alan
    PS maybe I should adopt the same strategy for FS2020 and try a first instal in about 2026
    lmhariano
    Jan 2009
    

    There haven't been too many changes in how to use Nvidia Inspector, beyond what's available in NickN' Bible, the DX10 guide and similar tweak guides.

    I think you stopped seeing NI settings after P3D2 was released. AA in these do not respond to NI settings (unlike FSX in DX9). Setting up in both P3D and NCP was enough. The biggest tweak was to purchase a 30 Hz monitor, FPS unlocked, VSync and triple buffer on.... All without the need for Inspector.

    For me, there are only two settings in Inspector:
    - power management mode: prefer maximum performance
    - multi display mode (or something similar): set it up according to your computer setup.
