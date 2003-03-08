Hi,

Having select the file (right-click and choose 'Burn disc image'), after some considerable time I get the 'Windows SmartScreen can't be reached now' screen with the options Run/Don't Run. (This is necessary to install some Microsoft software)

I get the same thing if I select the 'Manage - Burn' route.

I have re-started the machine but it makes no difference.

Any suggestions would be grateful - or does this fall into the same category of Windows 10 limiting the speed of the CPU. (1.70 to 0.78), another one of the many problems with Windows 10?

Thanks,

Lucas