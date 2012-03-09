Hi all,

I've had a couple of missed approaches in the Phenom 100, and never got around to landing after one. So I finally looked it up.

According to the Garmin Phenom Pilot's Handbook, when you have a missed approach, you press the TO/GA button and then apply go-around power. But there's more to it than that.

So here's what I worked out:

Missed Approach

  • Click the TO/GA on the 2D panel
  • Lift the throttles to the TO/GA position
  • Middle-click the HDG bug to set it to the current Heading
  • Click HDG then AP
  • Set Alt to a suitable circuit altitude
  • Click VS and set the ROC
  • Adjust as necessary


In the air, the TO/GA button shuts off AP, levels the wings and raises the nose. The rest is up to you.

Some airports have a published Go Around Procedure, but I haven't yet worked out how to put that into FMS.

Hope some find this useful,
Cheers