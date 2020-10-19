No BFD, but I just took my first flight in this plane. Everything AOK, but . . .

I spent at least half an hour trying to find how you adjust the range in the display, which was set to 5nm at the outset. Most planes in MSFS, as in FSX/P3D, have either a knob you can turn or a +/- graphic at the upper right of the display. In this plane, I tried everything. None of the apparent soft keys functions for anything, nor do any of the tabs on the right of the display.

By "display, " I mean the map thingy, not that other thingy.

Mac6737