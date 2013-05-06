Luminous
At the bottom of a panel cfg file, you find these entries: Day, Night and in some instances, Luminous. I would like to know if the Luminous setting affects just the panel bitmap or in some way, gauges. I know gauge luminosity can ne altered in a gauge XML file. Just wondering about this entry in the panel cfg file.
Thanks
