Thread: Brakes button

Got the new Honeycomb. Yoke and still setting this up. As far as brakes it seems no matter what key I assign on the keyboard it doesn’t work to e=release the brakes in the sim. Could it be the keyboard.
The command you want to use for that is called "Toggle parking Brakes". You can assign it to any switch.
There's a keyboard command for it too, but I don't remember what it was.
