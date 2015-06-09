Thread: Brakes button

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Brakes button

    dnimigon
    Brakes button

    Got the new Honeycomb. Yoke and still setting this up. As far as brakes it seems no matter what key I assign on the keyboard it doesn’t work to e=release the brakes in the sim. Could it be the keyboard.
    sfojimbo
    The command you want to use for that is called "Toggle parking Brakes". You can assign it to any switch.

    There's a keyboard command for it too, but I don't remember what it was.
    i7-10700K, ASUS Prime Z490-P motherboard, 32 gig, GTX 1080 Ti, 1TB M2 drive, Thrustmaster T16000M, Logitech Rudder Pedals , xbox controller.
