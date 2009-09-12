TrackIr
How many folks here use or have used TrackIr? I just got mine and spent a lot of time with it today--mainly trying to set it up properly. I finally got it dialed in by evening, but not before it did some odd stuff, like leaving me on the outside of the plane looking at the fuselage (on the ground, fortunately) in one attempt to use it. One of TrackIR's frustrating features--or lack of same--is that there doesn't seem to be any way of getting back to the app to adjust its sensitivities once you've launched it in flightsim. And, even after you exit MSFS, you can't open the app's settings screens because it's "still currently running." I had to exit out of the app by restarting my PC in order to go back to the settings. The TrackIR folks need an update to fix this, I think. All that said, it's pretty cool to be able to look around without a hat switch. I also liked being able to lean forward and read the gauges more clearly.
HP Omen 25L Desktop, Intel i7-1070 CPU, 32 GB DDR RAM, Nvidia 3070 GPU, 1 TB SSD, Logitech flight yoke, throttle quadrant, rudder pedals, multi-panel, radio panel, TrackIR 5
