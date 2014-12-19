Thread: Can the aircraft be changed after hitting the FLY 'button'?

Can the aircraft be changed after hitting the FLY 'button'?
Occasionally I forget to select a different aircraft from the one which 'defaults' after you start a 'flight' but cannot work out how to get back to the 'start' screen (the screen where you select aircraft, departure and arrival airport etc).
Is it possible to 'navigate' back to that screen and restart the entire process or is the only option to shut MSFS2020 down and restart (which takes such a long time).
Thanks
Gigabyte Z390 UD m/b CPU: Intel Core i7-9700K 3.60 Ghz
Memory: Dual 16Gb DDR4 2666 ram
Video - NVidia RTX2060 OC 6GB
Operating System: Windows 10 64bit Home
Bookmarks