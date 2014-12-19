Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: Can the aircraft be changed after hitting the FLY 'button'?

  1. Today, 08:48 PM #1
    jparnold's Avatar
    jparnold
    jparnold is online now Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2010
    Location
    Blue Mountains, Australia
    Posts
    478

    Default Can the aircraft be changed after hitting the FLY 'button'?

    Occasionally I forget to select a different aircraft from the one which 'defaults' after you start a 'flight' but cannot work out how to get back to the 'start' screen (the screen where you select aircraft, departure and arrival airport etc).
    Is it possible to 'navigate' back to that screen and restart the entire process or is the only option to shut MSFS2020 down and restart (which takes such a long time).
    Thanks
    Gigabyte Z390 UD m/b CPU: Intel Core i7-9700K 3.60 Ghz
    Memory: Dual 16Gb DDR4 2666 ram
    Video - NVidia RTX2060 OC 6GB
    Operating System: Windows 10 64bit Home
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:00 PM #2
    Cavulife
    Cavulife is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2020
    Location
    California
    Posts
    71

    Default

    The ESC key should allow you to go back to the main menu without quitting the whole program.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 09:27 PM #3
    jparnold's Avatar
    jparnold
    jparnold is online now Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2010
    Location
    Blue Mountains, Australia
    Posts
    478

    Default

    Thanks. I have tried pressing the ESC key but that only returns me to the OPTIONS screen where you can select GENERAL, ASSISTANCE and CONTROLS and if I press the ESC key again then it returns back to the screen displayed before pressing the ESC key for the first time.
    Gigabyte Z390 UD m/b CPU: Intel Core i7-9700K 3.60 Ghz
    Memory: Dual 16Gb DDR4 2666 ram
    Video - NVidia RTX2060 OC 6GB
    Operating System: Windows 10 64bit Home
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 09:29 PM #4
    hobbitrocks's Avatar
    hobbitrocks
    hobbitrocks is online now Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    virginia Beach, Va, usa.
    Posts
    336

    Default

    turn on Developers mode, something like that. Then during flight you can move your mouse up to top left hand corner of screen and you will get a menu. You can definitely change aircraft in flight. Along with many other options

    Hobbitrocks
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 09:37 PM #5
    Cavulife
    Cavulife is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2020
    Location
    California
    Posts
    71

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by jparnold View Post
    Thanks. I have tried pressing the ESC key but that only returns me to the OPTIONS screen where you can select GENERAL, ASSISTANCE and CONTROLS and if I press the ESC key again then it returns back to the screen displayed before pressing the ESC key for the first time.
    When you are returned to the OPTIONS screen, move your mouse to the bottom and you’ll see something like “Return to Main Menu”. That’s where you want to go.

    As Hobbit says, you can also turn on Developer Mode and change the aircraft there, but Dev Mode might bring on some other problems.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. After installed few scenerys, the priority can be always changed?
    By ster100 in forum FS2004
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 12-31-2014, 12:28 AM
  2. Long delay after hitting End Flight in free flight
    By jorgen.s.andersen in forum FSX
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 12-19-2014, 10:54 PM
  3. Hitting tree on approach
    By centauri23 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 10-19-2006, 02:34 AM
  4. Hitting Print Screen Causes System Hang
    By graaant in forum FS2004
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 03-24-2004, 05:53 PM
  5. Rain hitting the windshield?
    By shwncplnd in forum FS2004
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 07-06-2003, 06:35 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules