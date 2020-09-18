Updating MSFS 2020
I don't think MSFS is updating. It was purchased at the Microsoft Store for me as a gift. When I start MSFS a screen shows up stating "Checking For Updates". The Circle spins for a while, then continues to load the simulator. I have version 1.12.13.0 which I think is the updated version back in December. I thought it has been updated once or twice since then (I might be wrong). Anyway, I have read that MSFS will search for updates after starting the simulator, then allow you to install the updates. Also you can go to the Microsoft Store, click on the 3 dots on the upper right side of the screen and click on "Downloads And Updates. But the only things that show up for updating are the standard Microsoft software that comes with Windows 10. Am I not understanding how updating works or is there possibly something wrong?
MSI Mag Z390 M/B, I7-9700K 4.7 Ghz, 32 GB 3200 DDR4 Ram, Nvidia RTX 2080 8GB Ram, 1 TB NVMe M.2 Drive, 850W P/S
