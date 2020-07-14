Lets pretend fs 2020 never came along. What would you have paid for the type of VFR GA experience this sim provides but as and add on to xplane fsx p3d. I can say for myself that it would have gladly paid more than 100 bucks hands down.

Just a way to look at it when I am getting a little frustrated with the various bugs.

Kind of reminds me of my RC flying at the club field. Believe it or not personalities would clash and tempers would flair a bit. I would always take myself aside and remind myself. Were just a bunch of middle aged men playing with toy airplanes