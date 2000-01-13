Just loving the new F15 by DC Designs. I seriously have to practice touch and goes though. Entirely different beast from my Citations and Such!
My mom shared a story with me this morning when I showed her this shot, she said it reminded her of the time she saw a military jet almost go nose down into the island on a highway she was on on the way home from work, but it suddenly got out of the dive and skyrocketed up at the angle that was close to this screenshot! That must have been frightening to see! I remember at the time she told me they were having problems with the F22 oxygen tanks, so maybe it was one of them she saw? Could have been!
Have a good one all. More F15 love coming while I master the art of flying this vessel. Hope you don't get tired of them, this is what I'm using for a while yet.
By the way, anyone know where the Mach Loop Canyon is?
