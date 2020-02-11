Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: New aircraft for 2020?

    mimamo_zeuthen
    Default New aircraft for 2020?

    hi together,

    for older versions on this side i often found some nice aircraft.
    for 2020 version, unfortunately nothing.
    did i have a wrong search or are there no aircrafts available?
    specially i am looking for porter pilatus.

    thanks in advance for your answer.
    chicagorandy's Avatar
    chicagorandy
    Default

    If you mean aftermarket aircraft for sale? Several are available in the sim's "Marketplace" section. Reports indicate that perhaps as many as 100 more are in the aftermarket pipeline?

    As yet, no Pilatus Porter is for sale.

    Also please understand that this sim is NOT a 2020 'version' of any previous flight sim, it is a new and unique offering created by Asobo studios in France.
