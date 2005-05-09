Here are some shots of an Air Jamaica A320neo landing on a sunny Caribbean day at Sangster International Airport (MKJS) in Montego Bay, Jamaica after a flight from Miami (KMIA).

Turning final and lined up for Runway 07
On glideslope
Touchdown with spoilers and thrust reversers deployed
Turning off the active and heading for the gate
A marshaler directs us to parking and the gate connects to offload our passengers. Welcome to Jamaica Mon!
