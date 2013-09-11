It appears this is a subject that has been much talked about, however I cannot find a satisfactory answer to my issue. I have been using Saitec X52 Joystick and throttle until my recent purchase and install of the Honeycomb Yoke and Throttle Quadrant. Here is the issue, settings for throttle does not work on the Aerosoft Airbus X Extended as it had on the Saitec product. But the throttle settings do work on all other Airbus aircraft just not the Aerosoft product. Any ideas on if and how this can be fixed?