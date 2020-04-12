Logitech radio panel not working in Cessna cockpit
I tried tuning my Logitech radio panel to the approach/departure frequency at our local uncontrolled airfield, but as I twiddled my physical dial nothing changed on the virtual radio in the Cessna 152. I was on the runway; everything was turned on in the plane. Has anybody else had this problem? Is there a fix? I already downloaded the plugin for the Logitech panels. I also have the multi-panel. The flap lever and trim wheel on that panel do work in the sim. I haven't tried its other functions yet. I would like to hear from others about their experiences with these panels.
HP Omen 25L Desktop, Intel i7-1070 CPU, 32 GB DDR RAM, Nvidia 3070 GPU, 1 TB SSD, Logitech flight yoke, throttle quadrant, rudder pedals, multi-panel, radio panel, TrackIR 5
Bookmarks