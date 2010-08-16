Thread: Why Sedona?

Why Sedona?
I took a couple of lessons today from the MSFS "instructor." I passed the test on level flight at 5,500 feet over Sedona. The next was landing. The instructor claimed she had lined me up to land at the airport there. I looked over the nose, and every which other way, but the runway was nowhere in sight. I had to do a lot of flying this way and that to find it (no GPS available in the lesson). When I found the airport, I made multiple attempts to line up with the Sedona runway (on a mesa), until I finally exited the lesson in frustration. But that's on me. On the other hand, I thought the lesson was supposed to include a glide path to follow, which wasn't there. In any case, I don't understand why Asobo decided to offer lessons out of Sedona to novice sim flyers like me. It's not the easiest environment, topographically. Just wondering ...
