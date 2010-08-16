Thread: Why Sedona?

Results 1 to 4 of 4

    I took a couple of lessons today from the MSFS "instructor." I passed the test on level flight at 5,500 feet over Sedona. The next was landing. The instructor claimed she had lined me up to land at the airport there. I looked over the nose, and every which other way, but the runway was nowhere in sight. I had to do a lot of flying this way and that to find it (no GPS available in the lesson). When I found the airport, I made multiple attempts to line up with the Sedona runway (on a mesa), until I finally exited the lesson in frustration. But that's on me. On the other hand, I thought the lesson was supposed to include a glide path to follow, which wasn't there. In any case, I don't understand why Asobo decided to offer lessons out of Sedona to novice sim flyers like me. It's not the easiest environment, topographically. Just wondering ...
    They could have picked Cody, Wyoming and made it worse?
    I suspect they wanted to show off the spectacular scenery!
    They could have picked Cody, Wyoming and made it worse?
    I suspect they wanted to show off the spectacular scenery!
    Yes, it is spectacular. But I'm not into sight-seeing yet; not until I can land consistently.
    Sedona is on a plateau, which makes setting up the approach difficult because the approach becomes 100% dependent on the visual picture of the runway; there is no "floor" under you to help you gauge your height above the runway.

    You could prepare ahead and get your barometric pressure set correctly and have the runway elevation available so that your can calculate what altitude you should start your approach at. Without those numbers available, and never having flown into Sedona before, a low time pilot might be better to chose an alternate place to land.

    It was a training flight, one lesson it should have taught you is to always spend some time getting prepared for a landing at an airport you've never been to before. Sedona has a lot of lessons for a new pilot though.

    Reading your response to Plainsman, if you're just trying to be able to land, you shouldn't be at Sedona.
