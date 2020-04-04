Thread: Why would my cursor be moveable on my monitor but not in my VR headset?

Occasionally when I am starting up MSFS 2020 and I haven't put my headset on yet, I'm using my mouse get things set up. Once the software is loaded and I'm looking at the various windows I have to choose from I'm able to use the cursor on my computer monitor. When I place the headset on, the mouse is frozen in place on the virtual screen.
Before I place it on my head I can watch the cursor moving on the VR screen and I'll keep moving it on as I slip it on my head. But at a certain point just as I'm slipping it on, the cursor will freeze in place on the VR screen.
