Thread: Why would my cursor be moveable on my monitor but not in my VR headset?

  Today, 08:18 PM
    terryleemartin
    Why would my cursor be moveable on my monitor but not in my VR headset?

    Occasionally when I am starting up MSFS 2020 and I haven't put my headset on yet, I'm using my mouse get things set up. Once the software is loaded and I'm looking at the various windows I have to choose from I'm able to use the cursor on my computer monitor. When I place the headset on, the mouse is frozen in place on the virtual screen.

    Before I place it on my head I can watch the cursor moving on the VR screen and I'll keep moving it on as I slip it on my head. But at a certain point just as I'm slipping it on, the cursor will freeze in place on the VR screen.
  Today, 08:24 PM
    g7rta's Avatar
    g7rta
    

    You need to make sure MSFS is running in full screen, rather than a window (so that you don’t click outside the box)
    Press Alt+Enter for full screen. Hope this helps

    Regards
    Steve
  Today, 09:08 PM
    terryleemartin
    I solved my own problem here.

    It's always best to make sure your headset is controlling things and not the desktop. I had things set wrong.
