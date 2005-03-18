Hi Guys,

In quite some of my addon airport sceneries the amongst others, (apron) objects, e.g. busses, tractors, passenger stairs, etc, only pop up and become visible at very short distances, e.g. while taxiing and/or approaching my (via ATC) assigned parking position. These distances are very variable and only seem and I repeat the word "seem", to be caused by BGL files made via the SCASM program. Disassembling such SCASM BGL files into their SCA versions is no problem nor are finding the texture files being called for but finding anything to do with possible pop-up distances within these SCA files, remains my big problem. However, I'm certainly no expert at this and need some help.

The texture files concerned are all DXT3 or DXT1, are mipped and have alpha channels.

Does anyone know where I should begin looking ?

Thanks in advance for any suggestions.

Hans