Thread: Kias 0.0

    Stewie
    Within the last couple of weeks, navigational information activated by cntrl z would show the airspeed for a minute or so inflight then change to 0.0 as illustrated in the attached jpg.

    Does anyone know why this is happening, and most importantly, how to resolve it?

    Thanks.

    Stewie
    Attached Thumbnails  
    Stewie
    Quote Originally Posted by Stewie
    Within the last couple of weeks, navigational information activated by cntrl z would show the airspeed for a minute or so inflight then change to 0.0 as illustrated in the attached jpg.

    Does anyone know why this is happening, and most importantly, how to resolve it?

    Thanks.

    Stewie
    Sorry - I meant Shift Z
    mrzippy
    Pitot Heat on?
