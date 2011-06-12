Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Replacing Keyboard

  Today, 11:27 AM
    C.R.V
    Replacing Keyboard

    If I replace my old keyboard with a new one will I lose my pairings?

    I hope that someone more knowledgeable than I will respond & save me some grief.

    Merci

    CRV
  Today, 11:43 AM
    sfojimbo
    Default

    No, you won't lose your parings.
