Thread: FS2020 simulatiob on XBOX

  Today, 11:01 AM
    lefu
    lefu
    lefu is offline Senior Member
    Join Date
    Nov 2006
    Location
    Canada.
    Posts
    1,704

    Default FS2020 simulatiob on XBOX

    Hi there,

    This is probably a very dumb question, because i never really played on a XBOX console
    (most playstation and nintendo consoles experiences)

    I was wondering how does the real "PC simmer" manages to play on the XBOX when it comes to controlling altitudes, speeds, radios,
    finally, all that regular keys clicking that is usually done on a PC while on FS.

    or does the xbox user needs a mouse ?

    thanks for your answers.
    FSX ACCELERATION, ASUS P5QPL VM-INTEL E8400-3GHZ-DDR2RAM4GO-WINDOWS7SP1 -GT220GEFORCE
    if you never wonder about something, its because you know everything....
  Today, 11:24 AM
    tiger1962
    tiger1962
    tiger1962 is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2005
    Location
    Halifax, West Yorkshire, UK
    Posts
    2,578

    Default

    Xbox Series X is compatible with USB & wireless keyboards and mice and USB Joysticks (with other types of controllers to follow) but the game or app has to be compatible as well. We're assured that MSFS will be fully compatible and Beta testing begins on Xbox next month for launch this summer.
    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
  Today, 11:33 AM
    lefu
    lefu
    lefu is offline Senior Member
    Join Date
    Nov 2006
    Location
    Canada.
    Posts
    1,704

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by tiger1962 View Post
    Xbox Series X is compatible with USB & wireless keyboards and mice and USB Joysticks (with other types of controllers to follow) but the game or app has to be compatible as well. We're assured that MSFS will be fully compatible and Beta testing begins on Xbox next month for launch this summer.
    thats interesting.
    but if the console hasn't been fully compatible, how does the first FS buyers managed to play the game on the xbox ?
    FSX ACCELERATION, ASUS P5QPL VM-INTEL E8400-3GHZ-DDR2RAM4GO-WINDOWS7SP1 -GT220GEFORCE
    if you never wonder about something, its because you know everything....
  Today, 11:54 AM
    tiger1962
    tiger1962
    tiger1962 is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2005
    Location
    Halifax, West Yorkshire, UK
    Posts
    2,578

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by lefu View Post
    thats interesting.
    but if the console hasn't been fully compatible, how does the first FS buyers managed to play the game on the xbox ?
    The first MSFS players on Xbox may be limited to keyboard, mouse and joystick until compatibility with yokes, pedals and throttle quadrants is added later.
    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
