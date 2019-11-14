Thread: FS2020 simulatiob on XBOX

Xbox Series X is compatible with USB & wireless keyboards and mice and USB Joysticks (with other types of controllers to follow) but the game or app has to be compatible as well. We're assured that MSFS will be fully compatible and Beta testing begins on Xbox next month for launch this summer.
